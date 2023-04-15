The Saturday Show 15th April 2023

This week Edward chats to gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about growing vegetables for the first time and Robert O’Neill, Director of Legally Blonde the Musical, dropped into studio to chat about this production coming to Visual in Carlow. Pharmacist Tomás Keogh talks to Edward about Ireland’s codeine mis-use and Dr. Eoin Kinsella chats about his new book ; The Irish Defence Forces 1922-2022. Dr Eoin Everard was in studio with Edward to chat about his recent win in the World Masters’ 3000 meter race. Finally, Nicholas Dunphy tells Edward about the Kilkenny Fleadh in Freshford this year.