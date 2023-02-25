The Saturday Show 25th February 2023

Shirley Lanigan answers all our listeners gardening questions, Edward chats to Mary Meaney about the Kilcumney Players production of Sive next week. Padraig Fitzgerald fund manager and Head of Health at Rethink Ireland tells Edward about their Headstart fund. Tetiana Kushchyk reflects on a year since she came to Kilkenny from Ukraine. Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald and Cllr Joe Malone tell Edward about all the St Patrick’s Day festivities. Dr Roisin O’Loughlin GP and founder of FertilityHQ talks to Edward about fertility matters.