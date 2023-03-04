The Saturday Show 4th March 2023

Listen back as Shirley and Edward talk about ideas for small gardens. Edward chats to Michelle Colclough Civil Defense Officer in Kilkenny about helping out with the emergency in Wexford Hospital this week. Maria Walsh MEP chats to Edward about International Women’s Day and resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen talks to Edward about the issue of loneliness. Marley Irish joins Edward in studio to tell him about the Eigse players latest production.