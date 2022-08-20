The Saturday Show on Saturday 20th August 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Lorna of Lady Lorna Design Emporium joins Edward to chat about the latest style and fashion tips.

Shreya Ambade is representing Kilkenny as Miss Kilkenny in the grand finale of Miss Ireland this evening in Castlebar and she joins Edward to tell us all about the process.

Executive head chef Alan Foley from the Step House Hotel joins us to share some delicious recipes.

Nevin Cody from Shenanigans Walks tells us all about exploring Kilkenny by foot.

Ann Phelan tells us about the events taking place in Graignamanagh tomorrow for Heritage Week.

Listen Back Here: