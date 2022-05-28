The Saturday Show on Saturday 28th May 2022

The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden,

On today’s show,

Paul Walshe, Founder of Sunshine Juice, tells us about the Bord Bia Bloom Festival where Sunshine Juice will be featured.

Director Mark Craddock and Christy Neary who plays Captain Boyle joins us in studio to chat about the upcoming Juno and the Paycock play by Carlow Little Theatre. Juno and the Paycock is live in the VISUAL Theatre in Carlow on Thursday, 2nd June, Friday, 3rd June and Saturday, 4th June. Book your tickets here.

James Lakes all about “All Paul Together”, a fundraising community set up on behalf of Paul Smith to help raise money for his fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Our travel expert Martina Hayden of Travel Counsellors gives us the best spots to travel to as a family, a couple, and a group of friends.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler TD, discusses the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street and CAMHS waiting list.

Benjamin Perchet, Artistic Director and CEO of Carlow Arts Festival, goes through the highlights of the festival.