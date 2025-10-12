On today’s show, we had a chat with our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan, John McGrath from Ballyragget Men’s Shed tells us about their open day, Loughlin Deegan Executive Director of Wexford Opera Festival tells us about the 74th festival. Philip Kelly and Niall Dunne from Newpark Hotel Kilkenny tells us about their Halloween plans! Clare Ann O’Keefe and brand manager for the National Dairy Council Julia Pessina chat about Savour Kilkenny. Paddy Doyle and Rachel Grace tell us all about Keep Her Lit Samhain Festival.

