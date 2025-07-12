On this mornings show, we had a chat with our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan, Gillian Grattan about The Theatre Take Over at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday 13th July, Edward spoke to MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Bishop Denis Nulty.

Walter Walsh and Edward chat about “Social Ties”, conductor Niall O’Sullivan chats about his upcoming gigs and Linda Murray of Beoga Nutrition speaks on the importance of healthy eating during the summer months.

