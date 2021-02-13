The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 13th February

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan to talk about the roses and how they got the name of love.

Music legend Mary Coughlan talks to Edward about her brand new single.

Siobhan Donohoe tells us about her couch to 5k mission during lockdown.

Edward chats to Evanne Ni Chuillan and Dee Murphy about the ‘Big Hairy Green Knit’

If you’re cooking at home this Valentine’s weekend, Alan Foley head chef from the Step House Hotel, Borris give us delicious recipes for cooking at home.

Hil from the Boudoir Barn chats to Edward about treating yourself with a self love experience.



Marietta Doran is judging a virtual best dressed for this year’s annual Red Mills Race Day.

