The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 13th March

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer our listeners garden queries.

The wonderful Tracie Daly and Maebh Cantwell chat to Edward about how we do business in these times.

Irish singer, songwriter Orla Fallon joins Edward to perform a special song for Mother’s Day.

Mother of Ireland Mary O’Rourke catches up with Edward about International Women’s Day.

Edward is joined by Amber Women’s Refuge manager Lisa Morris to discuss women’s safety.



Marian Flannery and Evanne Ni Chuillian join Edward to chat about the festivities that will take place online this St Patrick’s Day in Kilkenny.

