On today’s show, we catch up with our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about the very rainy weather we’ve had, CEO Declan Rice and Manager Mairead Rohan chat about the upcoming Kilkenny Leader Partnership Smart Communities Roadshow! Mary Butler from Kilkenny Arts Office and Conor Sweeney of night time economy in Kilkenny chat about Culture Night Kilkenny 2025!

In the 11 o’clock hour, Tina Koumariandos answer all your relationship and sex questions, Frances Moran and Bronagh Tracey go through Kilkenny Bereavement Support services they offer and Karina Cahill from the gorgeous smelling Melt Your Day Away to chat about speed dating in business.

LISTEN BACK HERE: