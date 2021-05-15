The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 15th May

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Bride de Roiste & Edward had a great chat as Gaelige!

Carlow native and Captain of the Le Roisin, Grace Fanning catches up with Edward about being away from her family and her love for being at sea.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen joined Edward to chat about re entering society after lockdown,

Our wonderful friend of the show Mary O’Rourke joined Edward to chat about the latest news stories and the vaccine roll out.



Menopause has been a very topical subject this week and we were joined by Catherine O’Keeffe menopause expert to chat about menopause.

