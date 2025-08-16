On this week’s show, we had a chat with our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan, we also had a great chat with Darren Donohoe, John Morton and Tom Jordon about upcoming play “The Man Born to be King” by Lake Productions at the Black Abbey church September 9th-11th.

We spoke to Mary Dunne about the Town of Books Festival alongside Mairead Stafford. Entertainment officer for the Tullow Agricultural Show Leeann Keogh tells us what’s coming up this Sunday. Fidelis Doherty chats about Presidential Election Candidates, Hot Press journalist Paul Nolan spreads the excitement for Oasis to return o Dublin for their two night sold out concerts. Gerry Kavanagh and Mick McAuley chat about concerts in September and Rachel Kirby shares her top tips for next weeks Most Stylish at the Iverk Show next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

LISTEN BACH HERE: