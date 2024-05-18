On the Saturday show this morning, Edward had a chat with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan to answer all your garden questions, Patrick Rafter tells us about the Marble City Music Festival, Esther Hackett from Kilkenny Community Orchestra chats about the upcoming performance on Tuesday 21st of May in Chapter House, Kilkenny’s singer-songwriter Robert Grace chats about his upcoming debut album, area technical manager Colm Moore tells us about some unusual things people have been flushing down the toilet and Jimmy Fullam chats about the Irish Defence Forces Veterans march 170km famine trail for charity fundraiser.

LISTEN BACK HERE: