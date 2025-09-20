On this morning’s show, we had a chat with our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan, Aidan Gately tells us about being the first Declutter Expert on RTÉ’s tv series Home Rescue! Sheila Dorsey and Geraldine Plunkett talk us through The Eugene O’Neill International Festival of Theatre.

We catch up with Bride de Roiste on Feile an Fomhair and Executive Head Chef of the Step House Hotel Borris chats about their “Nighttime Dining Experience Award” win at the Carlow Chamber Awards on Thursday. We also hear from James Quigley who soaked up some of the atmosphere at the Carlow Chamber Awards!

