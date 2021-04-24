Catch UpThe Saturday Show
The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 24th April
LISTEN BACK HERE!
On this morning’s show:
Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.
Gareth Alcorn from Nore Valley Park will chat to Edward about the re-opening of Nore Valley Park on Monday.
Edward was joined by Sharon a first responder and a mother who are helping primary teachers train in CPR.
Author Zoe Holohan chats to Edward about her story of love, loss and a fight for survival, As the smoke clears.
Dad and daughter Brendan and Emma are organising a fundraising event for Pieta House and Eist Cancer support.
Kathleen Chada talks to Edward about CRI alerts in Ireland.
Listen back here: