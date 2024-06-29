On the Saturday Show this morning, Edward catches up with our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan, local physiotherapist David Roche joined Edward to chat about his latest interview on FOX news in the USA, Sarah Brennan from the Watergate Theater tells us about their upcoming theater workshops, Kathleen Funchion MEP was in studio with Edward to discuss the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill, Orlaith Tracey was chatting about the Collective Cycling Experience and our very good friend Anne Neary joined us to chat about summer cusine and sea swims.

Listen back here: