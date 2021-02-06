The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 6th February

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan to discuss hedge cutting.

David Moore from Visual Carlow talks us through FIKA!

Siobhan O’Sullivan from Mount Juliet Estate shares the story from the Michelin star restaurant and how you can enjoy this food at home.

Edward surprises Anne Neary to congratulate her on her 50th wedding anniversary.

The Novel Traveller – Michelle Walsh Jackson shares her travel stories and talks about her award winning books.

Edward catches up with Country Music sensation Trudi Lalor and how she is reaching out to fans.



Mags Whiteley from Barnstorm Theater talks to us about love in lockdown.

Listen back to the show here: