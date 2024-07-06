On the Saturday Show this morning, our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

John Morton shares his exciting news about joining Druids drama.

Aidan Fogarty comes live from Dublin ahead of today’s Kilkenny Camogie Quarter Final and Kilkenny Hurling Semi Final to discuss the matches with Edward.

Barbara Mansfield chatted to Edward about an upcoming singles night for over 40’s in Kytlers Inn.

The wonderful team from Lake Productions were in studio with Edward to chat about their upcoming live performance of Shirley Valentine.

The Kilkenny Country Music Festival is taking place in Gowran Park tomorrow, MC James Lakes and country music star Mike Denver joined Edward to chat about the festival.

Emma Brophy joined Edward live from the Kilkenny Relay For Life taking place in Kilkenny Rugby Club over the next 24 hours.

