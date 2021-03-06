The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 6th March

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan chat about how to plant, grow and care for daffodils.

Photographer Vicky Comerford shares her Covid 19 project and taking a photograph each day for a year.

Bride Roiste joins Edward to discuss the online programme for Seahtain na Gaelige this year.

Broadcasting legend Bibi Baskin chats to Edward about her latest book ‘The Happy Book’

Paula Rudkins talks to Edward about the virtual fundraiser between Callan Macra and the O’Neill Center.



Newpark Hotel general manager Paul Byrne chats about the latest social media video that has over half a million views!

