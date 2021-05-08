The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 8th May

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Hugo Jellet from the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas chats to Edward about the 2021 festival.

Linda Codoul President of Network Ireland Kilkenny joins Edward to discuss women in business and the 2021 Business Woman of the Year Awards.

Miriam Donohoe joins Edward live from Uganda to discuss the wonderful work she is doing with GOAL.

Breda Gardener chats to Edward about a big move!



Sophie O’Grady from Mountain View Farmers Market chats to Edward about the market reopening and the brand new festival taking place in July ‘Double Dates at Mountain View’

