The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden Saturday 12th December 2020

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with Laura Warren from Elite Living about a detox plan before Christmas.

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan gives us advice on whether we can prune our fruit trees in winter.

Santa Claus has arrived to Newpark Hotel and general manager Paul Beehan joins us for a chat about their winter wonderland and re-opening a hotel after lock down.

Broadcast legend Bibi Baskin talks to Edward about staying positive and her latest book.

Edward talks Christmas thanks to O’Shea Farms Piltown and Sous Chef Thomas Phelan from Mount Juliet talks us through his favourite dessert recipes!

Local author Fiona Dillon chats to us about Freddy Button, healthy eating for children and supporting local Irish businesses.



