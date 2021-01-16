The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden – Saturday 16th January

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan as we discuss natural weed killer.

Shelia Ryan Kilimanjaro Direct talks about raising money for her charity and building houses and schools in Tanzania.

Butler Gallery have teamed up with Cartoon Saloon for on an online virtual tour of WolfWalkers, we are joined by Alan Kirwan to chat about it.

Kilkenny Senior Hurling star Paul Murphy talks to Edward about his retirement from hurling.

Jenny White from Beoga joins Edward to talk about supporting your digestive system.



Carl Lynch revise.ie talks to Edward about online learning and how the students are teachers are working together.

