The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden – Saturday 28th November 2020

On this morning’s show:

Mags Bowen from Bowen Psychotherapy talks to Edward about how we can come out of lock-down and prepare and cope with Christmas.

Mark Colbert and Cathal Acreman from Music Generation Kilkenny tell Edward about the music video they made in lock down.

Our brand new cookery slot kicks off this morning ‘Edward talks Christmas’ with thanks to O’Shea Farms in Piltown. We are joined by Alan Foley from the Step House Hotel in Borris chats to Edward about cooking the Christmas starter.

Author of Feminism Backwards Rosita Sweetman catches up with Edward this morning.

Matthew Gilsenan part of the Celtic Tenors chats to Edward about his concert in aid of Family Carers Ireland.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness catches up with Edward about the latest Government restrictions

Listen back to the show here.