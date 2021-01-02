The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden Saturday 2nd January 2020

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan. Shirley discusses pruning our gardens.

Local Children author Brendan McDonald tells Edward about his brand new book Elephant on the Farm.

We receive a New Year blessing from Bishop Denis Nulty on the show.

Breda Gardner shares her Happiness in Hard Times from her brand new book Kind Words to Help You Heal.

Dr Michael Conway discusses the latest Covid cases in Carlow and Kilkenny and the vaccine roll out.



Neil Gunning talks to us about gym closures and his latest fitness challenge in aid of Relay For Life Kilkenny.

Listen back to the show here.