The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden Saturday 9th January

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan. Shirley gives a listener advice about growing ivy and a basil plant.

Travel expert Martina Hayden talks to Edward about the thoughts of traveling again and when we can look forward to it.

Vicky St John from Mint Medispa talks us through home skin routines and how we can protect our skin in this weather.

Sarah Cahill catches up with Edward about her project Awaiting Wavebreak.

Oh no he’s not! Oh yes he is! The social media sensation James Patrice chats to Edward about this years online Olympia Theater ‘Once Upon a Panto’



Edward speaks to Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere about the latest covid cases in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny College 6th year student Richard Crotty talks to Edward about the latest U-turn the Government made this week about leaving cert students and their studies.

