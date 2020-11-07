The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden

On this morning’s Saturday Show with Edward Hayden:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan discusses the physical and mental health benefits of gardening.

Andrea Kehoe from KD Food Co talks about the mix of muisc and delicious new grazing boxes and launching a brand new business.

Sarah Fox talks to us about health, herbs and movements and setting up sarahfox.ie

Edward catches up with Mags Whitley from Barnstorm Theatre.

Award winning health blogger Laura Warren from Elite Living Health & Nutrition disscusses publishing a healthy eating recipe book in lockdown.

Breda Gardiner shares her experience on going viral on tik tok with over 400,000 views!

Fr. Willie Purcell talks to Edward about November All Soul’s Month