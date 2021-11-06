The Saturday Show : 6/11/2021

Sue Nunn took to the morning slot for one day only.

On the show Sue spoke with our regular gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan, on the jobs needed at this time of year, the power of leaves and the suggestion to go away from the perfectly manicured lawn to help bees and other creatures.

Jim Kavanagh, of the Kilkenny Branch of Chernobyl Children International, spoke about their ongoing work and about the fact that they haven’t been able to get to the orphanages due to the pandemic.

Dee Murphy, of the Lady Desart Choir, joined Sue to discuss their upcoming plans, and how they are delighted to get out again and do what they love – perform! The Lady Desart Choir & Musical Society welcome anyone who loves to sing, perform and share a love of music with others. Dee was in to chat about the Christmas schedule, welcoming new members and how it feels to be back together practising and performing! Planned performances son far include:

Sun 7th November – Mountain View Market 12pm Sat 13th November – Town Hall 2pm Fri 26th November – Butler House Gardens 6pm Sat 11th December – Market Cross 3pm



Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy , joined us to discuss their work. My Legacy Month is an annual campaign that reminds people of the importance of making a will and generates awareness about legacy giving, asking people to consider including a legacy gift in their wills for a charity they care about.

The campaign is run by the umbrella group My Legacy, which is made up of 80 Irish charities working together to make legacy-giving the norm in Ireland. Kilkenny-based L’Arche Ireland is a member charity of My Legacy.

Linda Murray, partner in Beoga Nutrition was in to talk about staying healthy with good nutritious meals for the colder winter months. While we all turn to salads for the summer that are filled with all the delicious healthy foods we now look at using delicious fresh ingredients in soups and stews. Linda also spoke about our general health, vitamins and how much water we should really be drinking!!

Highly regarded theatre director, Ben Barnes, joined Sue to discuss an upcoming performance at the Watergate Theatre. In Blackbird, we witness the story of Una and Ray. Fifteen years ago, Una and Ray’s relationship had a profound and devastating effect on both their lives. They haven’t set eyes on each other since. Now in a tense confrontation the past returns to torment them as they unravel their deeply conflicted feelings for each other. Revelations and recriminations fly in this lacerating and controversial story of betrayal, abandonment and lust.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play, Blackbird is a complex portrayal of two people whose damaged lives are inextricably intertwined. Starring Ronan Leahy and Maria Guiver. Blackbird is produced by Four Rivers in association with Theatre Royal Waterford and is funded by the Arts Council, Waterford City & County Council, Kilkenny County Council, Wexford County Council and Creative Ireland.

You can listen back here: