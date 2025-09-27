On this morning’s show, Una spoke to Brent Pope on the Samaritans “Hand of Friendship Walk” inspired by Charlie Bird taking place on Sunday 28th September in Wicklow. We chat to Ann Farrell and Irene Drennan from Gowran Little Theatre about their upcoming production “Mother Knows Best”.

The Fabulous Pharmacist Laura Dowling chats about her new open, informative, and empowering guide to women’s intimate health book “Love Your Vulva”. Savour Kilkenny is back this October Bank Holiday weekend and we kick off with Marian Flannery telling about the schedule and we chat all things Herbal Vegan Lunch with Mary O’Neill and Helen Begadon. Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick and RTE’s Eileen Dunne join us from the official opening of the Muckalee Community Café and shop. General manager of The Clanard Court in Kildare Eoin Jacob and wedding coordinator Emma Ferris chat about wedding week!

