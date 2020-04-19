KCLR News
The TUI has told members there’s no guarantee the Leaving Cert can take place
The Teachers Union of Ireland has told its members there's no guarantee the rescheduled Leaving Cert can take place.
In a document released to secondary teachers it says public health advice will dictate whether the state exams can be held in late-July of early August.
It says the tests taking place relies on a decision made in June, when the State Exams Commission is due to release a proposed timetable.