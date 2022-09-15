The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland is in Kilkenny today (Thursday)

The Ukrainian Ambassador is visiting Kilkenny today. (Thursday)

There will be an event at City Hall this morning where Ms. Larysa Gerasko will be welcomed by Mayor David Fitzgerald.

The ambassador will then visit the St. John of God Convent, where many of the Ukrainian refugees are currently living.

She will also be calling into the Sunflower Shop on John Street later in the afternoon.

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin will be speaking with The Ukrainian Ambassador on KCLR Live later this morning.