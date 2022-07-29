The Way It Is: Friday, 29th July 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

One of the biggest farms in Kilkenny to go on the market after many years. Joe Coogan Auctioneer tells us all about it.

Lindsay Malone, Deputy Head of Faculty at SETU, chats to us about SETU Faculty of Lifelong Learning on the upcoming Women’s Networking Event.

Looking back at the week that was, Sean Butler, John McGuinness and former Labour Party Minister Ann Phelan, join us on the show. We discuss Brian Cody’s retirement, 25% reduction on emissions for the agriculture sector and more.

Edwina Grace was out and about at the launch of a pilot electric bike scheme in Kilkenny yesterday.