The Way It Is : Friday 6 March 2020

Firs tonight we were joined by Ciarán Conway, CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust who spoke about the work of the trust, the buildings under their care and the challenges and rewards in maintaining them. We spoke about museums and how they still hold a fascination and how they form part of the unique offering that Kilkenny provides in the modern tourism environment. We also heard about Ciarán’s passion for the GAA and his love of ultra marathons.

Richard Cook joined us to talk about the upcoming Subtitle Film Club starting on Tuesday, March 10th which provides an opportunity to see some of the finest European films which had their first showing at the Subtitle Festival in November 2019. All details are here

Stephanie McDermott of St. Patrick’s College, Carlow spoke to us about the series of events to celebrate International Women’s Day. All details here

Mary O’Hanlon spoke to us about an upcoming event under the aegis of Kilkenny Age Friendly/Older Peoples Council, taking place on Tuesday, March 24th at Castlecomer Community Hall.Registration Tea/Coffee is at 9.15 and it concludes withlight lunch at 12.30 p.m.

This event invites older peoples from Castlecomer and the surrounding areas of Mooneenroe, Clogh, Coon, Muckalee, Ballyfoyle, Conahy, Ballyragget and Lisdowney to a gathering to hear about what the Older Peoples Council and other services do and to get an understanding from the older people in these areas as to what they would like to see happen in their areas and how that could happen. They will have similar events coming up in four other areas, Mullinavat, Ferrybank, Graiguenamanagh and Urlingford and will be in contact with further information before each.

The closing date for booking a place at the event is Monday 16th Mar by phoning the Age Friendly office mobile no 0876218589 or by contacting Betty or Mary on 0863715757 or 0851942174.