The Way It Is : Monday, March 9th, 2020

We heard first from recently elected TD, Malcolm Noonan, who spoke about the work happening to form a government, his take on progress or otherwise and his own experiences of being elected.

Anne Dempsey of Seniorline spoke to us about the work undertaken by their trained volunteers to assist those in later life and the extra efforts they’re making to help older people with information on the coronavirus .Their helpline is available at 1800 804 591

Steph Geremia is a well regarded flute player show has been based in Ireland for a while now. We heard tracks from her latest album “Up She Flew” and what drives her music. Stephen and her band are appearing at Kilkenny TradFest on Saturday night, March 14th at Cleere’s Theatre and some tickets are still available.

We had another episode in our series “Women’s Bits”, which features women sharing stories and experiences from their lives. This evening we had Caitlin Quinn who shared her story about the journey she is on in education at the moment.

Eddie Scally, one of the presenters of the weekend Scoreline programmes for q quick chat about the Cheltenham racing festival.