The Way It Is: Thursday 29th September 2022

The Way It Is;

James Boote gives us an update from Orlando Florida. He was there on a family holiday when the storm hit.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-james-boote-gives-us-an-update-from-orlando-flordia?si=260eacdb00d246f290ab8a30c5ce755e&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Tetiana Kushchyc tells Sue about some appeals she has to help some Ukrainians.

We hear from the author of The Other Guinness Girl, Emily Hourican.

Tariq Aziz has taken part in a panel on day two of the Education and Training Boards Ireland’s (ETBI) Annual Conference in Mount Wolseley called “Exploring Experiences – ETB Learner and Staff Perspectives on Diversity and Inclusion”. He has an incridible story and tells Sue about his experiences navigating the school system in Ireland. His teacher Linda McCormac joins Sue to explain how proud both she and the school are of Tariq.

Cllr Eamon Aylward on the Castlebanny wind farm.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead if this evenings farm show.