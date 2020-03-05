The Way It Is : Thursday 5 March 2020

Our first guest was Eamonn Walsh, a songwriter and storyteller who has just release his first album of original material. His own story is incredible too, starting a number of years back with an accident that was life altering for his health. As we hear, he has come through this ordeal with his sense of humour intact, thanks to his wife and close family and a number of important health professionals who were there for him in moments that would have tested the strongest. His album “My Time” came about during his rehabilitation from a number of major health issues (arising from damage to his pituitary gland). He chatted about his recovery and we heard two songs from the album.

The granting of permission for a 95-bed community care unit in Thomastown, adjoining St. Columba’s Hospital is a landmark development for the future health care of the surrounding hinterland and is a positive development in the 6 year campaign to get the facility developed. Councillor Michael Doyle spoke about the importance of this announcement and it’s impact on the locality.

Aisling Kelly from Kilkenny Library Service spoke to us about how World Book Day had gone and the amazing facilities available to the public in the libraries around the county.

Billy Carrigan, John Bermingham and Frank O’Brien from the band Reel To Reel spoke to us about their upcoming gig at Kilkenny TradFest at Paris, Texas MArch 15th and their opening for the legendary Horslips at Set Theatre. They also spoke about their memories of music over the years and we heard two songs recorded by them composed by Michael O’Grady and the late Dave Prim.