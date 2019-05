Donal O’Brien, former Kilkenny Town Clerk, Actor, Panto Dame, Father, Taker of No Hostages, died on Sunday 12th May.

John McGuinness TD and Founder of Young Irish Film makers paid tribute on Monday 13th May 2019.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-tribute-to-donal-o-brien