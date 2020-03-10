The Way It Is : Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

Tonight the show came from the lovely surroundings of Hoban’s Bar and Brasserie at the Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny. We were welcomed by General Manager, Colin Ahern who spoke about the development of the restaurant, their current issues and their own level of preparedness for the current health crisis.

Head chef Tom Comerford was our host where he served up a menu of fine foods from the kitchen, all sourced locally. We heard from Seán Ring of Ring’s Farm, Castlecomer, provider of organic and free range chicken. Also with us was Nick and Simona from Edmundberry Greens, the hotel’s provider of organic salads and more besides. Joining us also was former Kilkenny hurler Richie Power, now with Pallas Foods, another of the hotel’s providers. Finally, renowned, award winning chef Eugene McSweeney made up our table. He spoke about his time in the business and reflected on the many changes in tastes and ingredients.

There was much discussion about the importance of locally sourced produce, the insistence by consumers on traceability and the increased demand for seasonal produce. We heard from each of the suppliers about the level of certification in food production from farm to fork. We also heard about the importance of the chef’s skill and thought that goes in to making the very best dishes from the very best of ingredients.