The Way It Is : Wednesday 26 July

On today’s show we spoke to Mary Crowe the author from St. Mullins spoke of her new children’s book ‘ Ros Bruc, Aoife O Connor and the Badger’s Wood’.

Stephen Nolan tells us about his little boy’s cancer story, the great help the family got from a very special charity ‘The Gavin Glynn Foundation’ and taking part in an upcoming marathon to help support that charity.

Lieutenant Eoin Clancy from the army press office talked the Defence Forces Open day this weekend in Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Kevin of Kilkenny Vincent de Paul with some really useful information on Educational Supports.

We join Edwina Grace with some interesting thoughts on housing.