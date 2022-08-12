The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Friday 12th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in for Sue Nunn.

A significant investment in Kilkenny could result in up to 800 new jobs for the city. Abbott is constructing a new manufacturing facility in Loughboy’s IDA business and technology park. Sinead Burke spoke with Ray O’Carroll, IDA Ireland’s Head of Regional Development.

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hurley responds to the job announcement.

Olga Barry tells us about the Kilkenny Arts Festival, which continues this weekend. Due to the extreme heat, some acts had to be cancelled. She provides an update.

We hear about the 80’s Icons Show thats coming to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny.

Richard Walsh tells us about Tullahought Heritage Day, which is happening this weekend.

Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue gives some tips on what to do if you are planning on hiking in this sun.

Our Friday Panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler looks back on the week that was.

Edwina Grace reports live from Ormonde Street.

Ken Harker, Chef at the Pembroke Hotel, shares some grilling tips for the upcoming hot weekend. The Wine Buff Kilkenny’s Gabi Naronetti discusses wine for the weather.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com on the scorching heat wave, have we reached a new record?