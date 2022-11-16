The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle: Tuesday, 15th November 2022

The Way It Is: Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat today for Sue.

Garda Andy Neill talks about the rainbow car. KCLR CEO John Purcel and Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on the prestigious Gaeilge award that the station have received. Dr Paula Greally GP on family health matters. Monsignor Michael Ryan pays tribute to two priests of Ossory who have passed away and Edwina Grace has been up the hills around Kilkenny talking to people about a proposed wind farm.