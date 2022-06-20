The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Monday 20th June 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

The River Barrow Walk is among the top 10 walks that was featured in Irish Times. Martin O’Brien, owner of Mullichain Cafe, talks about the walk and the cafe that is along the walk.

Tim Ashmore, Principal at Kildalton College, chats about the 50-year celebrations of Agricultural, Horticultural and Equine Education happening at Kildalton College at Saturday, 25th June.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mount Juliet Estate, tells us about the preparations that the hotel is doing coming up to the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh on being elected as Chairperson at Castlecomer Municipal District. She also tackles the issue on broadband at Urlingford area and much more.

Matt O’Sullivan, Chairman at KBK Enterprise who runs the Ballykeefe Ampitheatre, gives us a run through of events happening at the ampitheatre.

Will the heatwave stay with us on the next few days? Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather answers this.

Sinead Kehoe of the KCLR Scoreline Team on what’s coming up on Full Time.