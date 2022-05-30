The Way It Is with Edward Hayden, Monday 30th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s Show,

EU News Radio Editor, Karen Coleman spoke with Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski ahead of his trip to Ireland. He explained why he was visiting the country and what he hopes to achieve during his trip here.

Gilbert Smyth, Chairperson at Carlow Photographic Society, chats about their annual photo exhibition ‘Exposure 19’.

Cllr Michael Doran tells us about the Muinebheag Cathaoirleach Awards that acknowledged the groups and individuals who contributed in the area.

KCLR’s Senior Reporter Edwina Grace was out and about to the official opening of The Tea Houses by Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform on the Riverside Park. We hear from Minister Malcolm Noonan, CEO Colette Byrne and Brendan O’Brien, Executive Engineer with Kilkenny County Council.

Maelle Scampenois, Supervisor Guide at Kilkenny Castle, all about the events happening in Kilkenny Castle for the month of June.

Declan Rice, CEO of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, talks about “Smart Village: Nature & Nurture” event on in the Graiguenamanagh Outdoor Activity Hub on the afternoon of Thursday the 2nd June.