The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Thursday 23rd June 2022

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

Fr Richard Scriven of St. Mary’s Cathedral tells us about the Pittsburgh Girls Choir who will give a concert this evening (Thursday) at the Cathedral.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan is performing at Pilgrims and Players and tells us all about her music.

The preliminary results of the census 2022 have been released today and Deirdre Lynch of The Central Statistics Office gives us some interesting information and facts.

The Big Idea is recruiting more mentors for next year. Hannah Murphy tells us how you can apply.

Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance Expert with The Carlow Academy has some advise for students as a date for Leaving Cert results has been announced.

The launch of Kilkenny Arts Festival is today. Olga Barry, festival director tells Edward what is to come from the event.