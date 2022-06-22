The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Wednesday 22nd June 2022

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hotseat for Sue Nunn this week.

On today’s show:

The speed limit signs have been covered on the Carlow to Kilkenny Road at the Royal Oak (R448). Cllr Arthur McDonald tells us why they are covered and what it means for road users who are travelling that way.

Anne Healy of Biddy’s Good Luck Horseshoes won the Creative Professional Category at the ‘Businesswoman of the year awards 2022 with Netowrk Ireland Kilkenny. She tells us all about her business and how it felt to win.

Matt O’Keeffe attended the turning of the sod for Glanbia’s new factory in South Kilkenny (see full story here). He gives us a report on how it went.

Padraig Power of refurbed, talks aiming to enable a strong vircular economy throughout Europe.

Dr. Paula Greally on how to distinguish between hay fever and Covid 19.

Pilgrims and Players is coming to the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this Saturday. Andy Irvine, is performing at the event with Donal Lunny. He tells us what we can expect.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere fills us in on Additional Needs Payments that are available for those who may need it.

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather.com on the impact the heat waves that are travelling through Europe may have on climate change.