Tánaiste and Agriculture Minister to visit South Kilkenny to turn first sod at Belview cheese factory

The first sod will be turned later on the site of a massive new cheese factory in South Kilkenny.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will be on hand to do the honours.

The project has been tied up in legal challenges for the past three years with An Taisce arguing that the planning permission from Kilkenny County Council in November 2019 went against government policy on Climate Action.

The development in Belview is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and Dutch dairy giant Royal A-ware and is expected to support 400 construction jobs while it’s being built.

It’s hoped that the factory will begin producing cheese for the European markets in 2024, creating 85 full-time jobs and a market for milk from local dairy farmers.