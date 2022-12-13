The Way It Is with John Masterson; Tuesday, 13th December 2022

The Way It Is;

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today.

Cllr. Andrew McGuinness reacts to Minister Simon Harris’s announcement for Kilkenny.

Richard Walsh of Linguan Valley Tourism tells us about the Winter Solstice at Knockroe Passage Tomb.

Dr. Joe Collins, Head of the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at SETU Carlow Campus, tells us about their collaborative project with the Tullow Traveller Women’s Group and the Certificate in Learning to Learn at the Third Level.

Music in Kilkenny’s Susan Proud on their upcoming show on Sunday, the 18th.

Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald on yesterday’s joint policing meeting.

John Keane pops by to tell us how his toy drive went today.

Sean Kelly, MEP, on the call for bureaucracy around the retrofitting of houses to be standardised across the EU and more.

There’s a lot of excitement in Kilkenny with the city library set to move next year to the refurbished Mayfair building on the Abbey Quarter site. The branch has been based at the Carnegie building on John’s Quay for many years, and today its history was celebrated with a range of activities. These will finish with actor and author Pauline McGlynn, but already today there have been readings, talks, recollections, and more, along with some stunning guitar from Mark Anthony McGrath. Our Edwina Grace stopped by to hear some of the memories and to savour the sounds.

Carlow Astronomy Club’s Tony McGahan on the meteor shower that is peaking tonight and tomorrow.