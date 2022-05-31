The Way It Is with John Masterson; Tuesday 31st May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today,

Jannette O’Brien from Carlow Mental Health on the Tinryland Summer Picnic Festival with Qween, she tells us what we can expect.

Resilience are holding a recruitment open day in the Ormonde Hotel Kilkenny, Emma Daly and Vivian Brennan tell us why they need more members on the team.

Cinderella is coming to the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this June, Richard Main, Producer at Chapterhouse Theatre Company tells us all about it.

Dr. Justin Kwong talks early cancer detection and what you should look out for.

Principal at Clara School Richie Mulrooney tells us about an upcoming raffle on June 17th in aid of a new ASD unit.

Courteny Cass tells us her story as she gets ready for 100KM in 30 day’s. She is an Ambassaor for this years event to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Dr. Michael Drew on his new study “Uncovering food poverty in Ireland; A Hidden Deprivation”.