The Way It Is with Matt O’Keeffe: Monday, 12th December 2022

The Way It Is:

John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael TD Carlow/Kilkenny, discusses the changes in An Bord Pleanála.

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer at Kilkenny County Council, gives us tips on how to have a greener Christmas.

Lisa O’Rourke, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, tells us about Careers Kilkenny which will be happening on the 30th of December to showcase hundreds of job opportunities.

Kilkenny Weather, Niall Dollard, on the extended fog weather warning until midnight. Kilkenny and Carlow are on Status Orange.

John Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, tells us about their last Chamber Chat of 2022. He also discusses the importance of shopping local.

Vet Richard Ryan of Archersfield Veterinary Clinic, on how to care for animals especially during the cold snap.