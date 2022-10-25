The Way It Is with Matt O’Keeffe; Tuesday 25th October 2022

The Way It Is;

Matt O’Keeffe is in the hot seat for Sue this week.

Brigid Walsh, Project Director at Solar Evolution Ltd, joins Matt and tells us about the work Solar Evolution does.

Maura Brennan of the Acorn Project tells us about the event she has organised for Savour Kilkenny.

Jon Kenny, who stars in The Banshees of Inisherin, tells us about the incredible film and what it was like to make it.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather on the huge rainfall we have seen locally. Will it continue?

Tim Butler, Director of Services in Kilkenny County Council on the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.

Dr. Justin Kwong talks about flu vaccines and how to tell the difference between the flu and the common cold.

Caroline Robins of Kiwi Dental in Carlow joins Matt. She talks about how to help prevent cavities in children as we approach a night full of treats on Halloween.

John Moynihan tells us what is coming up in his final history show.