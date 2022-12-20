The Way It Is with Shannon Redmond; 20th December 2022

The Way It Is;

Aisling and Luke McDonald join Shannon to chat about Bob the Elf’s adventures in their home.

Tracey Higgins from Wired Irish Crafts tells us all about her amazing candle business.

Dr. Justin Kwong tells us about some things you may need in your medicine cupboard over Christmas to help those tummy aches etc.

Kilkenny County Council’s December monthly meeting heard an update from the Director of Services responsible for Ukrainian settlement, Fiona Deegan and after that gathering our Edwina Grace caught up with her.